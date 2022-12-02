Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.67

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.40. Marqeta shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 29,690 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Marqeta Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

About Marqeta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

