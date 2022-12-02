Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

