Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $56,827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 409,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,577,000 after buying an additional 107,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $365.38 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

