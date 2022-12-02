Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.04.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

