Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of -174.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.