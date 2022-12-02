Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $70.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 311,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,222. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
