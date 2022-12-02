Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,198,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,137. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of -174.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 49.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 206,695 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

