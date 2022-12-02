Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.22% of ASML worth $429,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $611.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.85. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $817.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($536.08) to €680.00 ($701.03) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

