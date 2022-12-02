Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 448,080 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 448,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $657,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

PKI opened at $141.75 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

