Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 860,313 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $511,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after buying an additional 342,763 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

