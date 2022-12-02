Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $773.34 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,350,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $773,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

