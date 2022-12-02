Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,857 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.48% of Hilton Worldwide worth $451,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.