Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,736,168 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.96% of Agilent Technologies worth $694,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

A stock opened at $156.12 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

