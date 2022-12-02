Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 456,153 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.45% of Match Group worth $487,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Match Group by 2,374.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Match Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Match Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.