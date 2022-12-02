Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 31,879 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,297,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.51% of Walt Disney worth $877,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

