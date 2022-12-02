Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 432,368 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 432,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.45% of NIKE worth $717,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $111.11 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $173.35. The company has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

