Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,756 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,491,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $357.52. 22,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.01.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

