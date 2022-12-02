Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EEFT opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

