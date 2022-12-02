Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227,844 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at $76,852,340.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,600 shares of company stock worth $4,910,056. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $144.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $154.97.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

