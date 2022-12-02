Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of XPEL worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in XPEL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 6.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 17.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $68.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.82.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,504,345.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 1,300 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $91,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 817,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,268,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,504,345.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,413 shares of company stock worth $3,372,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

