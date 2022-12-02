Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 4,683.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 255,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in LHC Group by 796.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,366,000 after buying an additional 241,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LHC Group by 845.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,981,000 after buying an additional 229,555 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in LHC Group by 8,078.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

