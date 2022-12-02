Maxim Group Lowers mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Price Target to $2.00

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded mCloud Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
mCloud Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %
MCLD stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On mCloud Technologies
About mCloud Technologies
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
