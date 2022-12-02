Maytus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 533.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. onsemi comprises approximately 2.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in onsemi by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in onsemi by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in onsemi by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.23. 85,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

