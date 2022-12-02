Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,145,000. Fortinet accounts for 3.9% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

