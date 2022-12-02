Maytus Capital Management LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Maytus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 242.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 340,671 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 127,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 380.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62.

About Varonis Systems



Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

