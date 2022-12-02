Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes $4.62 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 286.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 323.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 50,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,985,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,952,000 after acquiring an additional 431,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 384.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

