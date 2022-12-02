Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 45.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

