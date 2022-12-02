Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,992,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 692,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $537,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $690,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 69,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.8% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $741,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

MDT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $79.05. 49,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,131. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.