Mendel Money Management Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mendel Money Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 665,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after buying an additional 22,412 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

