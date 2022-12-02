Mendel Money Management Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mendel Money Management lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,405 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.2% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

