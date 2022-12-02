Mendel Money Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mendel Money Management reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 84.4% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $160.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.