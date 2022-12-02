Mendel Money Management Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mendel Money Management cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for about 2.4% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $141.61 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

