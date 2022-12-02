Mendel Money Management Has $5.20 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mendel Money Management decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 3.1% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

