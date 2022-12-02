Mendel Money Management Has $629,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.89. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
