Mendel Money Management Sells 17,398 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,398 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,192.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.