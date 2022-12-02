Mendel Money Management Sells 885 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mendel Money Management reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

