Mendel Money Management Sells 885 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dec 2nd, 2022

Mendel Money Management reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

