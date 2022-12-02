Mendel Money Management Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $312.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $313.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

