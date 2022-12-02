MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $66,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock opened at $941.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $888.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $839.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 175.23 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

