Meros Investment Management LP Acquires 31,311 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares during the period. InfuSystem accounts for approximately 4.6% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 2.51% of InfuSystem worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 222,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 28.2% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,504. The company has a market capitalization of $180.74 million, a PE ratio of -293.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $176,897.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $334,463.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $176,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,012 shares of company stock worth $937,834 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

