Meros Investment Management LP Boosts Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,304 shares during the period. Magnite accounts for 3.1% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Magnite by 46.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.16. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Magnite to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

