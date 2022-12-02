Metadium One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.56 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metadium has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $42.98 million and $2.56 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Metadium
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars.
