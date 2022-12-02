MFN Partners Management LP Boosts Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Oak Street Health accounts for 1.7% of MFN Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MFN Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.97% of Oak Street Health worth $38,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,630,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 948,496 shares of company stock worth $23,636,371. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Trading Up 3.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.30. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

