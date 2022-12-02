MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

CXE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 113,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,222. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

