MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
CXE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 113,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,222. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
