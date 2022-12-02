MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 119,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,835. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

