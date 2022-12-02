MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 119,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,835. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
