MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 295,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 81,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,244. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15.

MGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

