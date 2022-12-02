MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 295,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
MGE Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 81,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,244. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15.
MGE Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.
Institutional Trading of MGE Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Further Reading
