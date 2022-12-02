Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) President Sells $42,176.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $42,176.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,467.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.689 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

