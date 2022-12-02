Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.04 and its 200 day moving average is $356.53.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

