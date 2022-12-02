Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $274.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.