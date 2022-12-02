Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOG opened at $140.54 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

