Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

